MultiChoice partners One Africa Global Foundation on COVID-19 ‘Hope for Africa’ concert

As part of efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, MultiChoice has partnered with the One Africa Global Foundation for a continent-wide broadcast of the COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa’ concert on Sunday, May 31st.

The One Africa Global Foundation, the development arm of One Africa Global, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation working for the social development of vulnerable and under privileged people. The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert is part of its efforts in supporting the eradication of the coronavirus currently plaguing Africa and the rest of the world.

The three-hour televised special will feature performances by top African music artistes as well as appearances by media icons and other prominent personalities on the continent. The star studded line-up includes 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jahprazah, Jeff Maximum, Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje, all of whom will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership, chief executive officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: As Africa’s biggest storyteller, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we operate. We are passionate about the development of the African continent as we continue to use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives, and bring people together, especially during these uniquely difficult times.

“This is why we are partnering with the One Africa Global Foundation to broadcast the COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa’ concert in more than 49 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.”

The funding raised from the concert will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of health care professionals across the continent who are on the front lines in the fight against the virus.

These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, COVID testing stations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimise exposure to the virus.

Chief executive officer, One Africa Global Foundation, Paul Okoye said: As the world unites to fight this pandemic, Africa needs to play its part. We have done well so far but we can definitely do more together, which is why the One Africa Global Foundation ‘Hope for Africa’ COVID-19 Virtual Benefit Concert was put together for us to dig deep in our hearts and lend a hand to the continent that has given so much to the world.

“You and I and the rest of Africa can only play our roles diligently and hope. We are stronger together and flattening the curve will not yield results if as individuals we don’t play our part.

“We at One Africa Global Foundation stand united with all citizens of our great land, to protect, preserve and empower Africa in this crisis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story

‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’

CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story

Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike

A nationwide blackout is imminent as electricity workers, under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have vowed to down tool if the Police and other security operatives continue to lay siege at their offices across the federation as witnessed early Wednesday morning… Read full story

OAU Gets Full Accreditation For Law, Dentistry, Others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full accreditation for the faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife. The confirmation was made known to Tribune Online in a press release signed by the university’s Public… Read full story

COVID-19: NLC Inaugurates Situation Room To Protect Jobs

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body… Read full story

N7.65bn Fraud: Kalu Begins Freedom Battle June 2

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 2 to hear a motion on notice seeking the freedom from prison of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Abia State governor. The motion will be heard by Justice Mohammed Liman. Orji is serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja for looting… Read full story

Buhari Sacks Uwakwe As NECO Registrar Over Corrupt Allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO). Also, four management staff of the council were dismissed from service for various offences… Read full story

Man Who Operated Illegal Bureau De Change And Swindled Customer Of N6m Jailed Seven Years

A man who operated an illegal bureau de change in Kaduna for two years and swindled a customer of his money to the tune of N6.1 million was on Wednesday jailed seven years without an option of fine. Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, sentenced the man, Sadiq Mustapha, to seven years… Read full story

(GRAPHIC CONTENT): 60-Year-Old Kills 57-Year-Old Wife ‘For Having Affairs With Another Man’

A 60-year-old man, Yikatey Somatey, has been arrested for killing his wife at Gando near Nyanyema, a suburb of the Sawla-Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah region in Ghana after he accused her of having affairs with another man. The suspect accused his wife, Bora Bonbiatey 57, of cheating on him by having affairs… Read full story

Hospitals’ Constant Rejection Of The Sick

A few days ago at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, complained about the poor hospital attendance by pregnant women, nursing mothers and outpatients,as revealed by recent official statistics. Hospital visits by these categories of… Read full story

Pawpaw Seeds Aid Treatment Of Cancer, Ulcer, Infections, Others —Studies

RECENT studies have proven pawpaw seeds to possess a whole lot of medicinal benefits, apart from its nutritional value. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Pharamacognosy and Phytochemistry, Pawpaw extracts are effective against cancer because they are rich in the enzyme, papain, which… Read full story

Makinde Names Retired General, Colonel As Amotekun Chairman, Commandant

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed retired General Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka as chairman and commandant of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun. The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, indicated that the… Read full story

Rivers State Govt Relaxes Lockdown In Port Harcourt And Obio/Akpor

Rivers State Government has suspended the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for six days, with effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020. Governor Nyesom Wike stated this today in a state-wide broadcast… Read full story

COVID-19: Cleaning, Disinfecting Not The Same —Experts

IS Covid-19 making you worried if you are cleaning your home enough? So far, medical advice has focused mostly on the importance of frequent washing of hands with soap and flowing water, which is said to be the most effective protection against the new disease… Read full story