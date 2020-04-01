MultiChoice Nigeria commits N1.2 billion to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a number of initiatives to support the Federal and Lagos Governments’ efforts in ameliorating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The leading entertainment and media company’s contribution in the fight against COVID-19 includes cash support of N200m and N50m to the Federal and Lagos State Governments respectively, the donation of 10,000 certified test kits to the NCDC, Public Service Announcement COVID-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550m highlighting the NCDC’s COVID-19 Helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DStv and GOtv.

The company will also cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a committed sum of up to N400m.

As seen in the most hard-hit countries, the availability of test kits and supplies for medical personnel have been some of the biggest challenges in fighting the pandemic. The outbreak has also had a direct impact on individual businesses and general economic activities. Nigeria’s creative industry has been particularly affected, with ongoing productions suspended in response to the government’s advisory on public gatherings and social distancing.

MultiChoice Nigeria’s intervention, in line with its values as a responsible corporate organisation and leader in the media and the creative sector, is aimed at supporting the authorities in fighting the pandemic and reducing its attendant impact on Nigeria’s national economy.

According to the Chairman MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN) “We are donating 10,000 certified test kits to support the great work being done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal

Ministry of Health. In addition to these, we are also contributing N250 million to the Federal and Lagos State Governments’ efforts in providing adequate healthcare delivery facilities to fight COVID-19.

We are doing this because we recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on Nigerians and the economy. We hope our contributions to NCDC, the federal and state governments, alongside other donations, will go a long way towards effective management of the outbreak.”

John Ugbe, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria added, “We have committed N550million worth of inventory to public service announcements in our indigenous languages in addition to English and Pidgin to ensure that every Nigerian understands how to prevent COVID-19 or call for help through the NCDC helplines. Also, the creative industry salary payment of up to N400 million will offer a much needed financial reprieve for producers, actors, and technical talent currently contracted to MultiChoice Nigeria, whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE