MultiChoice launches new DStv channel, Movie Room

DStv customers will enjoy more exciting movie options as MultiChoice has launched ‘Movie Room’. The brand new 24-hour channel, which will cater to cinema buffs, action aficionados and casual viewers alike, will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Access, Yanga, and Confam audiences.

With an interesting array of movies from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics, ‘Movie Room’, which will be on the DStv channel 113, will offer entertaining local and international movies. The channel is also being added to all the DStv packages to ensure that customers can get a carefully curated line-up to cater for every mood such as edge-of-seat action films like ‘Hitman’ and ‘Bodyguard 2’ or the comfort of an old favourite like ‘Step Up’.

The Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, commenting on the new channel, said, ’We’re always looking for newer ways to provide our customers with the best content and entertainment. We believe that they will find Movie Room a welcome addition to our bouquet of channels as it will provide them the widest possible choice of amazing movies to satisfy all tastes and seasons’.