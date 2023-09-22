Africa’s leading entertainment provider, MultiChoice, has announced the return of the critically acclaimed drama series, Shaka Ilembe. Following the resounding success of its first season, which garnered a devoted fan base and widespread accolades, MultiChoice has officially commissioned a second season of this epic tale.

In the first season, Shaka Ilembe enthralled audiences with its captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, remarkable performances, and unwavering commitment to historical authenticity. The inaugural season delved into the origin story of the legendary African King, culminating in Shaka’s triumphant return to claim the Zulu throne. Season two will pick up where the first season left off, chronicling Shaka’s prophesised reign as he writes himself into the annals of history.

According to the Chief Executive Office, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the second installment of ‘Shaka Ilembe’ spotlights MultiChoice’s dedication to promoting authentic African stories. “As we embark on this exciting journey with ‘Shaka Ilembe’ season two, we are committed to celebrating the rich tapestry of African storytelling and heritage. This series exemplifies our dedication and determination to bringing authentic and compelling narratives to our audience, further strengthening our position as the ultimate destination for African content.”

Nomsa Philiso, the CEO of MultiChoice General Entertainment, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support that ‘Shaka Ilembe’ has received. She stated, “MultiChoice is deeply committed to bringing the Shaka Ilembe story to life, and today’s Season 2 announcement reaffirms our dedication to honoring the iconic figure of King Shaka by continuing his story on screen.”

Philiso continued, “The passionate support from viewers across South Africa and the continent, their weekly engagement with the show, and their active online commentary have been truly fantastic. We are excited to breathe life into Season two and build on the rich narrative of the Nguni Kingdoms.”

Produced by the acclaimed Bomb Productions and exclusively aired on MultiChoice, Shaka Ilembe introduces viewers to the multifaceted world of the Zulu, Mthethwa, Qwabe, Ndwandwe, Elangeni, and Hlubi cultures.

Season two promises to open a new chapter in the ‘Shaka Ilembe’ saga, introducing fresh stars, characters, and intricate plotlines while maintaining the same level of production excellence that characterized season one. The stellar cast, led by the incomparable Nomzamo Mbatha, along with the dedicated crew, has laid a strong foundation for the expansion of this epic story.