MultiChoice grants DStv and GOtv customers more access to content to ease stay-at-home order

The prevailing circumstances have forced many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working. Many are required to spend more time at home with their loved ones, and MultiChoice Group (MCG) has stated its resolve and commitment to supporting its customers with the best available programmes to keep families informed and entertained.

To ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19.

“It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones,” said MultiChoice Nigeria’s chief executive officer, John Ugbe.

The video entertainment company is not only expanding its content offering for news, but there will also be more kids shows, movies and curate sports content.

“In the light of the disruptions to the school year in some markets, we are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged,” Mr Ugbe added.

Live sports have suffered a notable impact globally as a result of sporting federations correctly prioritising the safety of players and fans alike, by adhering to accepted measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

MCG has acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

