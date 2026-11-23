MULTI-TREX Integrated Foods Plc recorded a sharp increase in revenue to N3.11bn for the financial year ended April 30, 2026, but its loss after tax widened by 55 per cent to N897.06m, reflecting the continued financial strain on the cocoa processing company amid prolonged operational challenges.

The company’s audited financial statements showed that revenue rose significantly from N47.9m in the corresponding 2025 financial year, representing an increase of more than 6,300 per cent.

However, the substantial revenue growth translated into only N8.58m in gross profit, as the cost of sales climbed to N3.10bn, accounting for almost the entire revenue generated during the period.

The company consequently recorded an operating loss of N962.96m, compared with N485.96m in the preceding year, while interest expenses of N70.60m pushed its loss before tax to N1.03bn, against N577.97m in 2025.

After accounting for deferred tax credit of N136.50m, Multi-Trex reported a loss after tax of N897.06m, compared with N578.62m in the previous year.

The latest performance highlights the difficulties confronting the company in restoring profitable operations despite the significant increase in its reported turnover.

In its report to shareholders, the board disclosed that the company remained engaged in trading and processing cocoa beans, exporting industrial cocoa products and manufacturing and marketing cocoa-based consumer products.

However, it specifically stated that only cocoa bean trading activities took place during the financial year under review.

The financial statements also indicated that the company’s production assets had remained unused for an extended period following a credit action taken against it by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The company disclosed that depreciation and amortisation on its property, plant and equipment were charged at 50 per cent of the standard rates for revalued assets in consideration of the year-long non-use of the assets.

It also explained that depreciation and amortisation expenses relating to productive assets were classified as administrative expenses rather than absorbed into production costs because of the absence of productive activities during the year.

The operational challenges were further highlighted by the independent auditor, Baker Tilly Nigeria, which identified long-outstanding supplier payables and the classification and valuation of assets in progress as key audit matters.

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According to the auditor, some of the company’s payable balances had remained outstanding for extended periods, raising concerns about their eventual settlement and whether some of the liabilities remained valid.

Although the balances were not individually material, the auditor warned that some might no longer represent valid liabilities, potentially resulting in misstatement of the company’s liabilities.

Management indicated that the outstanding balances would be published for public notice to enable suppliers and other interested parties to clarify and substantiate their claims when the company resumes operations.

The auditor noted that the company was yet to commence operations that would generate income, improve cash flows and restore business activities with suppliers.

On its financial position, Multi-Trex’s total assets declined by five per cent to N13.79bn from N14.44bn in the previous year.

Property, plant and equipment, however, increased by 15 per cent to N13.20bn from N11.48bn, accounting for the bulk of the company’s asset base.

Its cash and cash equivalents suffered a significant decline to N297.97m from N2.04bn, representing a reduction of approximately 85 per cent.

Trade and other receivables also dropped to N132.96m from N830.60m, while inventories stood at N59.25m, compared with no inventory balance in the preceding year.

The company’s shareholders’ funds weakened by 11 per cent to N7.58bn from N8.49bn, reflecting the impact of accumulated losses on its equity position.

Retained deficit increased to N5.56bn from N4.69bn, while total liabilities stood at N6.21bn.

Trade and other payables rose to N1.71bn from N1.28bn, adding to the financial obligations facing the company.

Despite the challenging financial performance, the company maintained its issued share capital at N3.12bn and share premium at N5.82bn.

The board did not recommend any dividend for the financial year, citing sustained losses.

Multi-Trex also recorded a basic and diluted loss per share of N0.14, compared with N0.09 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, its cash flow statement showed net cash outflow of N1.75bn during the year, compared with a net cash inflow of N114.72m in 2025.

The company generated N1.07bn from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, while payments for property, plant and equipment amounted to N3.01bn, indicating continued capital commitments despite the operational constraints.

The financial statements were approved by the board and signed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Isiaka, and other authorised officers on November 12, 2026.

The independent auditor gave an unqualified opinion on the financial statements, stating that they presented a true and fair view of the company’s financial position and performance in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

However, in a separate report on internal controls over financial reporting, the auditor stated that nothing had come to its attention to suggest that the company’s internal control procedures were adequate as at April 30, 2026, under the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

The auditor also noted that management had not identified any material uncertainty that could cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, although it cautioned that neither management nor the auditors could guarantee the company’s ability to continue operating.

The latest results underscore the task before Multi-Trex’s management as it seeks to restore productive operations, improve cash generation and address its outstanding financial obligations.