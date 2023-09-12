The Federal Capital Territory Police Command of Nigeria Police has described the alleged killing of 30 persons in Kuje as a mudslide due to illegal mining as false and misleading.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had reported on 7th, September how Kuje Area Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo brought to the attention of the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, while meeting with his five colleagues the menace of illegal miners.

He said; “The issue of illegal mining in the FCT. There are indiscriminate mining licences given out and this has led to insecurity. They give letters of consent to Chinese people.

“Just a few days ago, there was a landslide that took the lives of 30 people as a result of the activities of illegal miners. We appeal to you to engage the Minister of Mines to stop mining in the FCT”.

However, in a reaction to the allegation and alleged incident, the FCT Command in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, by Its Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, quoted the FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba as saying: “This misleading information is not only intended to cause fear and panic among Nigerians but to make people believe that FCT is not safe.

“The Federal Capital Territory is the safest and most secure part of the country.

“It is on this note that the CP warns the non-state actors involved in purveying misleading information to desist from that.

“The Commissioner of Police urges residents of the FCT to be patriotic and cooperate with the police for improved service delivery.”

