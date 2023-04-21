MTV Base, the continent’s leading youth, entertainment, and culture brand, has announced its forthcoming anniversary festivities at Good Beach to celebrate another year around the sun with ‘MTV Base Day’ today.

Since its historic launch in 2005, MTV Base has played a pivotal role in shaping African youth culture and elevating African talent to the global stage. The ‘MTV Base Day’ celebration will be a fusion of music from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and DJs alike, held against the picturesque backdrop of The Good Beach, Lekki. The star-studded lineup of on-stage performers include DJ Nepture, DJ Consequence, DJ Wanni X Handi, DJ Spin, and many more surprise celebrity appearances, all of whom are sure to deliver an electrifying experience for fans.

Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager, Paramount Africa in Nigeria, commented, “MTV Base has always been at the forefront of showcasing African talent to the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with The Good Beach for this year’s ‘MTV Base Day’ celebrations. We remain committed to amplifying authentic African sounds to the global audience in ways that proudly tells the story of a reimagined continent that has earned its position on the world stage through music.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…





OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…