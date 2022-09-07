MTV Base leads solutions-based conversations at African Creative Market ‘Music Day’

The Africa Creative Market, in partnership with Paramount Africa (MTV Base), recently held various interactive sessions during its ‘Music Day’ with African individuals from around the world in the creative space, on the need to increase capacity and up their skills in the areas of creative interest.

In an effort to share future-proof business prototypes, procure access to trade finance, advance creative export and standards, and promote data-led understanding of creative trade; the event witnessed intensive workshops on four core areas of creative enterprise, film, music, dance and fashion.

On the other hand, the intensive and engaging workshop-led programme was hosted by distinct industry steers like Country Manager for Paramount Africa in Nigeria and Co-Founder of the ACM, Bada Akintunde-Johnson; Ernest Audu, Head of Global Business, The Bridgelight (New York); Yemisi Falaye, Entertainment Lawyer; Marc Byers, Strategic Advisor at AMP Global Technologies among others.

Speaking during an interview, Country Manager for Paramount Africa in Nigeria and Co-Founder of the ACM, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, added that ACM seeks to bolster the foundations of Africa’s creative ecosystem for profitability, sustainability, and adequate global recognition.

“Going by the level of feedback we have gotten, we have been able to identify that people find value in what we have done this year. It is heart-lifting and also encouraging for us to want to do more in the future. For us, the future of the African Creative Market is glorious and bright. ACM is a property that does not confuse you in terms of its value. African Creatives need capacity building, the right network, and access to funding, and these are the core pillars of the African Creative Market.”

Speaking on what the future holds for ACM, Bada noted that ACM is bent on finding practical and practicable solutions to the African creative process, adding that the African creative space is embedded with great potential and talent but lacks a proper structure.

Continuing, Johnson said, “The future looks very glorious as we like to say, first off, it’s a property that doesn’t confuse you in terms of what the value is.

“A lot of leaders in the film spaces, and music spaces have identified small business ventures they would like to back. For instance, the two guys who won the film pitch on Tuesday now have mentors in Europe and America. One of the top guys in BAFTA British Film and Television Academy expressed an interest in working with these young talents and helping them develop their screenplay and that essentially is one of the core reasons why ACM has come to be. ACM is focused on finding practical solutions to some of these problems.”