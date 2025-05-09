MTV Base gears up for multi-city music takeover with ‘Base Day 2025’

…generations collide as Ruggedman, Faze, Ayo Maff, Shoday, others set for music showdown

MTV Base, a leading youth, music, and pop culture platform, is turning up the heat across Lagos, Calabar, and Abuja with a bold, three-part Base20 celebration.

This year’s edition promises to be an unforgettable cultural takeover, blending the best of sound, style, and community spirit in three of Nigeria’s most vibrant cities.

ALSO READ: People get peace of mind when they hear my music — Lichunes

As the channel continues to build on its legacy since its groundbreaking debut in 2005, Base Day 2025 will spotlight the energy and evolution of African pop culture, bringing fans face-to-face with the beats, icons, and epic moments that define the MTV Base’s influence on pop culture trends on the continent.

The first stop? Lagos, where the party’s heartbeat will thump to life on May 16, at the shores of Voda Beach.

According to them, fans can expect a perfect fusion of nostalgia, as iconic names like Faze, and Ruggedman share the stage with today’s freshest talents—Ayo Maff, Fola, Shoday, Barry Jhay and Omizzy. With DJ Xclusive, DJ Kevwe, and DJ Venom on deck, this kick-off event promises a day’s takeover of sound, style, and pure MTV Base energy.

Fans in Calabar won’t be left out, as MTV Base20 heads to the southern city for the See You Outsyd Activation on June 1, 2025, at the Hogis Royale Car Park. Kicking off this leg of the celebration will feature an immersive mix of music, fan interactions, and the unmistakable MTV Base vibe that continues to resonate with young people across the continent.

At The Buj, the nation’s capital, the Romies Block Party Activation is set to light up Abuja in August 2025. Known for its high-energy vibes and street-style flair, this edition will deliver a bold fusion of music, culture, and community—serving up yet another captivating Base Day experience.

Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager, Paramount Africa, shared her excitement ahead of this year’s festivities, “Base Day is a celebration of everything MTV Base stands for— culture, originality, and community. Every year, we raise the bar; from Lagos to Calabar and Abuja, we are not only throwing parties but also honouring a 20-year legacy and highlighting the future of African music, entertainment, and youth culture. We want our fans to turn up with us like never before.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE