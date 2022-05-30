MToY, our rewards for teachers on earth —NB Plc

CONTRARY to the popular claim that Nigerian teachers’ rewards are in heaven, Nigerian Breweries Plc, brewer of the Maltina brand, has said its decision to set up the annual Maltina Teacher of The Year (MToY) Award, stemmed from the need to put paid to such claim, and recognize Nigerian teachers for their good works, while still alive.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 2022 edition of the MToY Awards, the Company Secretary & Legal Director, NB Plc, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, stated that though the teaching profession remains a special one, that can not really be adequately compensated, it is, however, still imperative for stakeholders to take steps towards appreciating professionals in that field.

Agbebaku commended Nigerian teachers for their creativity, and continued delivery on the task of moulding and shaping the children into becoming the leaders of tomorrow, especially in the past two years, when the world was faced with global health crisis.

He added that the Awards, now in its 8th edition, is open to all secondary school teachers, in public and private schools in Nigeria, and who are fully registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria – TRCN.

According to him, the competition remains an effective intervention program, geared towards improving the status of teachers and the overall education sector in Nigeria.

The overall winner receives a trophy, a total cash prize of 6.5 million Naira, and capacity development training while his/her school will receive either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.





