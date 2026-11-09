Brands & marketing

MToY, best way of deepening public, private partnership — Sanwo-Olu

Akin Adewakun
Babajide Sanwo-Olu talking on fuel subsidy Lagos to monitor, deliver on all summit investment deals — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for more public -private collaborations, describing the annual Maltina Teacher of The Year (MToY)  initiative as the best way of deepening such partnerships.

Sanwoolu, who made the remarks at the grand-finale of this year’s edition of the awards, in Lagos, commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund(NB-FOETF) for its commitment towards honouring teachers through the deployment of corporate resources meant to elevate them.

The Chairman, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, and Managing Director, NB Plc, Thibaut Boidin, explained that the MToY, since inception, has been dedicated to celebrating outstanding educators across Nigeria, while recognising their contribution to the growth of the society.

Boidin described the 2026 edition as symbolic since it coincided with the celebrations of the company for 80 years, Maltina for 50 years, the trust fund for 32 years of investing in education.

While commending teachers for their labour and sacrifices for future generations, he noted that teaching should not be seen as a profession but rather an act of service to the nation.

The Public Relations Officer, NB-FOETF/Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that, since inception, the competition has honoured 305 outstanding teachers, supported schools with educational infrastructure, and delivered eleven school infrastructure project.

ALSO READ: 2027 elections: Why we suspended staff annual leave — INEC chairman

Busayo Adeyemo of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos State, emerged the winner of this year’s edition; while Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE) and Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene Abak LGA, Akwa Ibom State emerged first and second runners-up, respectively.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article on Nigeria Immigration Service the climate change Reimagining Africa Ogun local government severance political dominance Aáwé Day 2026 Adebutu and Senator Adeola new Balogun of Oyo Kingdom Nigeria’s commercial vehicles on IGP Disu Nigeria’s tax reform appropriation for expenditure path to good governance police and civil disputes Mandela we celebrate on Kannywood Globacom with dealers Adeola and the opposition Tantita’s pipeline security on Nigeria's security on Flooding Nigerian cities waterfront in Lagos one-term presidency another Chibok capital inflows Adijat Adeleye Nigeria on food security Katsina State on Kidnapping Tinubunomics in the shadow of Makinde’s Reset Nigeria
Next Article hospitals in Nigeria youth Fentanyl civil servants police state Road palliatives Oduwole Aikomo feminism Abiodun Seplat census Nigeria children Zelenskyy Japa election legislators president price Bauchi electorate Nigeria Police cybercrime PVC universities funds Africa Place of data analysis interest On constitutional amendment of indigene status, On Ogun 2023 guber race, inflation Economic woes crushing homes, online prison Adelabu FG, attend to resident doctors, girls, Sallah OYSIEC Thinking beyond rumour and prejudice, bad valuable IGP Nigerians, Nigeria in season Will state policing bring security closer to the people?

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune