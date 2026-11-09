MToY, best way of deepening public, private partnership — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for more public -private collaborations, describing the annual Maltina Teacher of The Year (MToY) initiative as the best way of deepening such partnerships.

Sanwoolu, who made the remarks at the grand-finale of this year’s edition of the awards, in Lagos, commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund(NB-FOETF) for its commitment towards honouring teachers through the deployment of corporate resources meant to elevate them.

The Chairman, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, and Managing Director, NB Plc, Thibaut Boidin, explained that the MToY, since inception, has been dedicated to celebrating outstanding educators across Nigeria, while recognising their contribution to the growth of the society.

Boidin described the 2026 edition as symbolic since it coincided with the celebrations of the company for 80 years, Maltina for 50 years, the trust fund for 32 years of investing in education.

While commending teachers for their labour and sacrifices for future generations, he noted that teaching should not be seen as a profession but rather an act of service to the nation.

The Public Relations Officer, NB-FOETF/Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that, since inception, the competition has honoured 305 outstanding teachers, supported schools with educational infrastructure, and delivered eleven school infrastructure project.

Busayo Adeyemo of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos State, emerged the winner of this year’s edition; while Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE) and Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene Abak LGA, Akwa Ibom State emerged first and second runners-up, respectively.