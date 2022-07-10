MTNF, MUSON graduates conclude with concert

It was undoubtedly another night of musical heaven as new graduates of the MTN Foundation-MUSON Scholar’s Programme commemorated the conclusion of their two-year music program with a vibrant musical concert.

The event, which marked the 15th edition of the graduation ceremony, was exciting for everyone in attendance as they saw the introduction of new musical professionals to the world. This year’s graduation concert took hold on Monday, July 4, 2022, featuring an array of captivating musical acts for the engaged crowd.

Recipients of the MTN Foundation Music Scholarship Program brought to the stage their distinctive styles, with musical performances by foreign and Nigerian acts such as ‘Oluwa Iwo Lo Ti N Se Ibujoko Wa’ by Ayo Oluranti; ‘Ekwe’ by Onyeka Onwenu and ‘Smile’ by Charlie Chaplin. The excellent performance of ‘He lives in You’ by Mark Manchina and Lebo M by the MUSON choir was perhaps the musical performance of the evening that most riveted the hearts of music fans.

During the two-year music programme, the young scholars received training in both major and minor music theory, as well as the fundamentals of the genre. They have consciously assumed the role of being the music of Nigeria’s future.

Urging the graduating class to continue to hone their talents, the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi said, “I’ll like to advise these students to focus on their chosen subjects. If you would focus on your focus, you will become the focus. Fela focused on his focus and today, he is the focus. If you focus on your area of specialty, in another few years, we should hear about you at respected levels.”