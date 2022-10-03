MTN Partners commends Adebiyi’s leadership qualities

MTN Partners, a body of distributors of MTN products and services and agencies responsible for customer acquisition, have extolled the outstanding leadership qualities of Adekunle Adebiyi, the immediate past Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Nigeria.

The group commended Adebiyi’s stellar leadership qualities which positively contributed to the growth and development of MTN Nigeria over the years.

The ceremony which took place recently at the Oriental Hotels in Lagos had former colleagues and associates like the Group Head of Corporate Banking at First Bank, Osahon Ogieva; the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo; the CEO of ITEX Integrated Services, Ernest Uduje; the Head of Global Transaction Banking at Access Bank, Morenike Ogunwolu; and the Former Sales & Distribution Executive of MTN Nigeria, Tsola Barrow, in attendance.

Commenting on Adebiyi’s remarkable leadership attributes, Oye Ojo, an MTN Trade Partner, noted he upheld the principles of integrity, fairness, and justice while discharging his duties during his time at MTN Nigeria.

“Adekunle Adebiyi is a boardroom guru who has demonstrated a high level of doggedness, integrity, fairness, and justice while interacting with the entire trade partners of MTN Nigeria. He ensured that our operations complied with the standards of regulatory bodies, including that of MTN Nigeria, while he also afforded us the opportunity to contribute our own quota to the development of the country’s telecommunications sector through our business-related engagement with MTN Nigeria.

He has been a thorough-bred business leader who abides by the professional rules of engagement without fearing the challenges ahead, and has been instrumental to the growth of various organisations in Nigeria,” he said.

In addition, Ojo admonished young professionals present at the occasion to demonstrate remarkable qualities that would stand the test of time.

“I would like to use this medium to encourage the young professionals in our midst to develop outstanding leadership qualities that would position them as future leaders in a short while. The development of these leadership skills plays a critical role in contributing towards building a sustainable ecosystem where creativity and productivity thrive,” he stated.

