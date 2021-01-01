MTN, others celebrated by MUSON in donor’s concert

The MTN Foundation has for over a decade provided scholarships to exceptional musical talent through the MTN/MUSON Scholars Programme. The programme is known as one of the avenues for producing some of the best classical musicians in the country.

Annually, the MUSON hosts a donor’s concert in honour of MTN and others, as part of its end of the year activities.

This year’s concert held at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

At the donor’s concert, students from various groups at the Diploma School of Music put on memorable performances from a diverse range of musical legends from W.A. Mozart to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s Ololufe.

In her remarks, the Director of the School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola, said, ‘‘This would not have been possible without the philanthropy of our sponsors and donors. They saw inherent talent, desire and a sense of purpose in the youths to achieve greatness.”

Abasi-Ekong Udobang, Senior Manager, Program Implementation, MTN Foundation emphasised the need to support Nigeria’s musical talent and reaffirmed MTN’s commitment towards ensuring that they acquire the training to make their dreams a reality.

“It is gratifying to see the students of this program go on to do incredible things. With the work being done at the MUSON, all genres of music will transcend generations of Nigerians. We are proud of what you do and are delighted to continue giving our support”, he said.

