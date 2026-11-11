MTN Nigeria invests N864.8bn in network expansion amid rising data consumption demand

AS Nigerians consume more data than ever before, the pressure on telecommunications networks continues to grow. Against this backdrop, MTN Nigeria has activated 154 new and upgraded network sites across 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory, expanding coverage and strengthening capacity in areas where demand is rising fastest.

Completed between mid-August and early October, the deployment comprises 59 new sites and 95 upgraded sites, extending service to additional locations while improving performance across existing coverage areas.

The expansion comes amid a sharp rise in internet usage across the country. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), data consumption reached approximately 1.66 million terabytes in July 2026, compared to 1.13 million terabytes in the same period last year.

The increase reflects how deeply connectivity is now woven into everyday life. From digital payments and e-commerce to remote work, entertainment and online learning, internet access has become central to how Nigerians live, work and transact.

Commenting on the deployment, MTN Nigeria Chief Technical Officer, Yahaya Ibrahim, said the continued growth in digital activity is driving the need for sustained investment in network infrastructure.

“We are seeing sustained growth in data demand across the country as more aspects of everyday life move online. From businesses and schools to financial services and entertainment, reliable connectivity has become increasingly important.

“Our continued investment in network expansion and upgrades is focused on improving coverage, strengthening capacity and providing the quality of service needed to support Nigeria’s digital transformation,” he said.

The growing importance of telecommunications infrastructure is also reflected in its contribution to the wider economy. A 2024 report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) estimated that the mobile sector contributed 13.5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP in 2023, including its broader economic impact.

The report further projected that increased digital adoption across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, trade, transportation and government could boost national output significantly by 2028.

MTN’s latest rollout includes 43 rural link sites, some located near health centres and primary schools in Ebonyi, Gombe and Kaduna states. For communities that previously experienced limited or unreliable connectivity, the impact can be immediate and far-reaching.

Improved internet access can help students access educational resources, enable healthcare workers and residents to obtain critical information more easily, and allow local businesses to connect with customers and opportunities beyond their immediate communities.

Farmers and entrepreneurs can also use digital tools to access market information, promote their products and take advantage of financial services that increasingly operate online.