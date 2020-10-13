MTN Nigeria CMO moves to Liberia as Chief Executive Officer

MTN Nigeria has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Rahul De, is vacating his position to assume a new role within the MTN Group. Effective November 1, Rahul

will become Chief Executive Officer, MTN Liberia.

Rahul was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria in 2015 and went on to drive the sustained growth of MTN’s voice and data business. Prior to his appointment

in MTN Nigeria, Rahul held senior roles across India, Malaysia and Africa, driving growth and leading business transformation in hyper-competitive environments.

Expressing appreciation for Rahul’s commitment and valued service, Mr Ferdi Moolman, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria said: “We thank Rahul for his unwavering

dedication and commitment to ensuring that MTN Nigeria remains the market leader in our industry; and congratulate him on his new role. I know that he will continue to shine bright as he moves on from our immediate Y’ello family.”

Mr Anthony Obi, General Manager, Business Intelligence and Strategy will serve as the acting Chief Marketing Officer until a substantive appointment is made.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.