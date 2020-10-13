MTN Nigeria CMO moves to Liberia as Chief Executive Officer

MTN Nigeria has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Rahul De, is vacating his position to assume a new role within the MTN Group. Effective November 1, Rahul
will become Chief Executive Officer, MTN Liberia.
Rahul was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria in 2015 and went on to drive the sustained growth of MTN’s voice and data business. Prior to his appointment
in MTN Nigeria, Rahul held senior roles across India, Malaysia and Africa, driving growth and leading business transformation in hyper-competitive environments.
Expressing appreciation for Rahul’s commitment and valued service, Mr Ferdi Moolman, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria said: “We thank Rahul for his unwavering
dedication and commitment to ensuring that MTN Nigeria remains the market leader in our industry; and congratulate him on his new role. I know that he will continue to shine bright as he moves on from our immediate Y’ello family.”
Mr Anthony Obi, General Manager, Business Intelligence and Strategy will serve as the acting Chief Marketing Officer until a substantive appointment is made.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat
In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour
DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.