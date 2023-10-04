Fellows of the MTN MIP Cohort 2 recently visited South Africa as part of their six months fellowship. The Fellows spent time engaging in academic, diplomatic and business interactions at the University of Johannesburg, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) and MTN Group headquarters.

The diverse engagements were designed to facilitate rich learning, cross-cultural exchanges, and newfound perspectives, all of which have enriched their understanding of Nigerian-South African relations, global issues, Business Journalism in Africa, Media Business Opportunities in Africa, Imperatives of Development Journalism, and the role of new media in shaping public discourse in Africa.

See photos below:

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE