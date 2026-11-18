MTN Nigeria has consolidated its dominance of the telecommunications market, controlling 52.3 per cent of active mobile subscriptions as the country’s subscriber base crossed 200 million for the first time since the 2024 National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM verification exercise.

Latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that MTN added more than two million active subscriptions in September 2026, increasing its customer base to 104.6 million.

The growth increased MTN’s market share to 52.3 per cent, meaning the telecommunications giant now controls more than half of Nigeria’s active mobile connections, leaving Airtel, Globacom and T2 Mobile to share the remaining 47.7 per cent.

The development further consolidates MTN’s position as Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator, with its subscriber base significantly ahead of its closest competitor, Airtel Nigeria.

Across the industry, active mobile subscriptions rose to 200,102,038 in September, representing an increase of approximately three million from the 197.1 million recorded in August.

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Airtel added 618,660 subscriptions to close September with approximately 68 million, representing 34 per cent market share.

Globacom increased its subscriber base from 23.5 million to 23.8 million, accounting for 11.89 per cent, while T2 remained at 3.6 million, representing 1.89 per cent.

The figures highlight MTN’s growing competitive advantage, particularly as smaller operators contend with subscriber retention and network investment challenges.

Reacting to the development, telecommunications industry stakeholders are expected to view the recovery as an important indicator of renewed market activity, although the concentration of more than half of subscriptions in one operator raises questions about competition, service quality and investment sustainability.

Industry analysts have consistently identified network expansion, quality of service, affordable data, customer experience and infrastructure investment as critical factors determining operators’ competitiveness.