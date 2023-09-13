A Mobile Network operator, MTN, a tech giant, Huawei, and Baze University have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy a 5G network for teaching and learning at the University.

Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria Communications, said in her address at the MoU signing that MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, and every organisation, regardless of size or sector, deserves the same benefits.

“In line with this belief, we develop and deliver solutions that transform businesses, introduce efficiencies, improve productivity, and promote overall organisational effectiveness.

“This is at the heart of what we do at MTN Enterprise Business, and as a technology company, we are pioneers of progress across Nigeria”, she noted.

She said the goal of the mobile network is to leverage 5G technology to drive economic growth, enhance lives and experiences, and empower businesses to thrive in a digital world.

Nwafor said 5G represents the next frontier in technology—a game-changer that promises to revolutionise industries, enhance education, and fuel innovation.

“The partnership with Baze University, Huawei, and MTN symbolises our shared commitment to harnessing the power of 5G to unlock unprecedented opportunities for educational institutions and businesses across Nigeria.

“For Baze University, this partnership opens the door to a world of possibilities in education. We believe that 5G will transform how we teach and learn, expand access to quality education, and enable remote learning like never before.

“This, indeed, positions Baze University as a model for educational excellence where the boundaries of traditional education are redefined.

Huawei, our partner in this ground-breaking collaboration, brings on board its expertise and legacy of driving digital transformation.

“Together, the full potential of 5G technology to enhance educational outcomes will be unlocked.

The synergy of this tripartite partnership is a transformative force that propels us towards a future where education knows no boundaries.





“This is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary organisations come together with a shared purpose.

“Together, we will write a new chapter in the story of connectivity and education in Nigeria, one that will be marked by progress, innovation, and prosperity for all”, she added.

In her interaction with journalists, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Kathleen Ebele Okafor, said the technology is crucial because the students are increasing in number while the courses are also increasing.

She said the school has invested enormously in technology; hence, MTN and Huawei are prepared to look at the long-term of the partnership.

“We have students increasing and courses increasing, so we need to partner with Huawei in this exercise. We have invested enormously in technology. MTN and Huawei are prepared to look at the long term of the relationship rather than the short term.

“There are opportunities that you can look at in terms of the quality of delivery of lectures and terms of research, particularly because we will have more space to work with and a larger platform to work with.

“We have a tripartite MTN, Huawei, and Base University MoU. We are trailblazers in Africa, especially in education, so we are the first place to start,”, she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…