MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships to 12 students of the Centre for Disability and Special Needs Research (CENDASNER), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

Head of Students’ Welfare of CENDASNER, Mrs Onyinyechi Amauche-Ogar, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday, said that the scholarship awards were to students in various disciplines comprising of Law, Art and Humanities.

Recipients of the MTN scholarships are; Tochukwu Obiefuna (Law), Chioma Enoch (Philosophy), Osahon Ogieva (Music), Onyinye Ejikenwanelo (Religious Education), Esther Chinedu (Guidance and Counselling), Endurance Wali (Political Science), Chukwuemeka Enwelum (Political Science) and Rita Somadina Chude (Guidance and Counselling).

Other recipients of awards are Yusuf Olawale Afolabi (History and International Studies), Chinedu Gabriel Okonkwo (Guidance and Counselling), Nneka Deborah Ofuonye (Educational Foundation), and Michael Emeka Olise (Political Science).

According to the MTN Scholarship representative Mr Kola Adewale, the Scholarship is in its 12th year as part of the corporate social responsibility of the Telecommunication company in Nigeria and its commitment to empowering the youths and promoting academic excellence in public tertiary institutions across the country.





Responding, the Director of Centre for Disability and Special Needs Research (CENDASNER), Professor Williams Emeka Obiozor, expressed appreciation to MTN Company for their wonderful assistance to UNIZIK students and hope for more corporate and individual humanitarian support to students with Disabilities, especially in donating to the Students Trust Fund and the building of the Skill Acquisition building project currently under construction in the University.

