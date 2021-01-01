MTN brings the year to climax with ‘Oluronbi: The musical’

As part of efforts to make life brighter and promote the arts, MTN Nigeria sponsored ‘Oluronbi’, a musical theatre performance by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions. Oluronbi, an ancient Yoruba folktale, follows the life of Oluronbi, a woman who promised to dedicate her first child as offering to the spirits who cured her barrenness. The musical featured eight performances in four days at Terra Kulture.

Speaking at the premiere on December 26, 2020, producer of the play, Bolanle Austen-Peters spoke on the future of Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, “We are going to bring you stories that are authentically Nigerian.” She also expressed gratitude to MTN, noting why its contribution was particularly special at a time like this, “I want to thank MTN and all the MTN team. It’s very difficult for anyone to sponsor anything in this season but somehow we all made this work.”

Also speaking, Nonny Ugboma, Executive Secretary MTN Foundation said, “At MTN, we value arts and culture. This is why we are always willing to support its celebration. We are also keen on ensuring that talented Nigerians have platforms to tell important stories that resonate around who we are. We are honoured to be part of this beautiful retelling of the story of Oluronbi. We are also glad that we were able to make lives a little brighter by collaborating with Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions. We hope everyone who attended is inspired and lifted by the beauty of what they witnessed.”

The COVID-19 guidelines protocol issued by the Federal and State governments was strictly adhered to. Attendees were required to undergo a temperature test, wear masks and maintain their distance. They were also required to sanitise their hands before they were admitted.

