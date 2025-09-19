MTN and MTV Base appeal for joint efforts to protect children online

Policymakers, businesses and civil society have a critical joint role to play in protecting young people from online harm and fostering a safe digital environment. This was the key message from MTN Group and MTV Base at an event to mark the conclusion of their ‘Room of Safety’ initiative.

Called ‘From Conversations to Commitment: Africa’s Room of Safety’, the event at MTN Group’s headquarters on Tuesday brought together youth leaders, influencers, policymakers and partners to advance the urgent cause of online safety and foster cross-sector collaboration.

‘Room of Safety’ is an engaging 10-part series on MTV Base and across their social platforms. Through youth-driven narratives, it aims to spark meaningful dialogue, raise awareness and empower young people with the essential tools to confidently and safely navigate the digital world. The final episode airs on Sunday 21 September.

The highlight of Tuesday’s event was a thought-provoking discussion with representatives from the African Union, GSMA mobile industry body, UNICEF, MTN, Vodacom, Meta, and Google. Moderated by Paramount Culture Squad member, Leddi G, it focused on actionable strategies and next steps to transform Africa’s online safety landscape.

African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy HE Ms Lerato Mataboge said, “Africa is at the forefront of a digital transformation unlike any other. For us at the African Union, child online protection is not optional—it is a duty. That is why the African Union has adopted the Child Online Safety and Empowerment Strategy. This strategy is our continental shield. It reflects our African realities, it is rooted in our values, and it is anchored in our aspirations.”

“As Africa’s leading digital operator, MTN connects hundreds of millions of people every single day. That reach is a privilege, but it also brings a duty: to ensure that those connections are trusted, responsible, and protective,” said Executive Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN, Marina Madale, “Building a safer digital Africa cannot be achieved by one company, one government, or one organization. It requires all of us. Policymakers, businesses, educators, parents and young people themselves.”

Paramount Africa Senior Vice President and GM of Editorial, Monde Twala, echoed these sentiments. “Online harm isn’t just a tech issue — it’s a cultural one. It affects how young people express themselves, connect, learn, and participate in society. And if we’re serious about building a safer digital Africa, we must move beyond conversation and commit to action — with youth at the centre, not just as participants, but as co-creators and leaders.”

The campaign highlights the power of edutainment—making learning relatable, memorable, and actionable for young people. Since its launch, the series has reached more than 52 million people across the continent through MTV Base, while our digital platforms have engaged a community of over 5.5 million youth who continue to share and amplify these vital conversations. That is the power of partnership and purpose.

In June, the GSMA released its Enhancing Child Online Protection in Sub-Saharan Africa white paper outlining recommendations for governments, regulators, industry, civil society and the youth to work together to create a safer digital environment for children.

MTN and MTV Base also calls on corporates and organisations across Africa to support and invest in initiatives like this. By backing edutainment-based safety courses and campaigns, businesses can help keep children safe online and build a more secure digital future.