MTI charges Nigerians to interrogate presidential candidates ahead of 2023 elections

With less than 100 days to the 2023 general election, a social and market research organisation, Market Trends International (MTI) has charged Nigerians, including the media to intensify efforts to engage the political class, particularly the presidential candidates about their plans to tackle some of the troubling issues bedevilling the country’s growth.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Radisson Bluu in Lagos on Monday, MTI unveiled its research-based insights into some of the country’s knotty challenges, insisting that insecurity remained a critical issue agitating the minds of many Nigerians as against the deplorable economic condition which many experts have continued to focus on.

In his submission at the briefing, MTI’s research executive, Benedict Odili Arinze, said insecurity is the top-rated issue Nigerians would want the next presidency to tackle with a sense of urgency.

“People think it’s economy but research shows it is insecurity. Insecurity 46 per cent collapsed economy 20 per cent and Unemployment 18 per cent should be the top priority for the incoming president.

Speaking on the business sectors covered by its organisation; Mr Odili said, “We cover vast business sectors like Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), financial services, technology and telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Media, Agriculture, Services and Furniture/House Hold Appliances”.

Also speaking, Dr Jo Ebhomenye, Chairman and Founder of Market Trends Groups (MTGs) said MTI has the most up-to-date technological know-how to execute research projects within a short duration of time, adding that 71 per cent of Nigerians expects the economy to be better while 16 per cent believes it will be worse just as 7 per cent don’t expect any form of change in the economy.

He stated further that the media and general public need to do more in engaging those who will be holding political positions in 2023, pointing out that lack of such engagements will put the country in gravier danger because nobody would understand how bad the country needs data and research management in tackling issues.

“The media should seek more information, ask more questions and reach out to MTI on data regarding any aspect of the society as MTI has the capacity, technological know-how and experience to provide research-based insights on any matter. All these statistics, according to him were based on survey.”

Based on a poll survey conducted nationally in Nigeria, MTI revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has the highest favourable rating to be the next president of Nigeria, with 44 per cent the respondents indicating they will likely vote for the former governor of Anambra State.

Data Lead, Mr Quadri Lawal stated that MTI’s platform for data collection allows clients to access live data as fieldwork is in progress and they are able to stream qualitative live interviews to any part of the world.