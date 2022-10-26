MTF doles out N2m, scholarship, to young graduating filmmakers

THE MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced a reward of an all-expense paid two-month trip to the New York Film Academy, to the best graduating student of the 2022 set, Adedamola Akapo.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Lagos, recently, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe, also announced the CEO Award of N2 million to the most enterprising students, collaborating to set up production companies.

Commending the young graduates for their entrepreneurial skills, Ugbe stated that the young filmmakers had made judicious use of the programme by diligently putting in quality hours of work.

He charged the new graduates on the need to take up the challenge of telling authentic African stories, which, he argued, the whole world had been waiting for.

“I know you will tell great stories. For us at MultiChoice, we are committed to empowering Africa’s creative industry through experiential filmmaking and novel content creation. This, we believe, will shape Africa’s creative industries into economic powerhouses,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Acting Dean, School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Professor Ngozi Okpara lauded the company for the initiative, noting that such would go a long way in shaping African values through creativity and innovation, and positively impact the Nigerian society.

Ngozi stated that the programme empowers students to become great storytellers, describing it as a springboard for a career in the creative industry.

“It is shaping African values through creativity and innovation. It empowers students to become great storytellers, and with a lot of positives for the economy,” she added.

In her opening remarks, MTF Africa Director, Nwagysa Matyumza commended the parents of the graduands for allowing them to pursue their dreams, assuring that they would see Africa and the world through their eyes, thereby changing the erroneous narratives about Africa, as seen through the western lens.