MSSN faults hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

THE Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has kicked against the recent increment in electricity tariff and petrol price.

The amir, Miftahudeen Thanni, who made the displeasure of the Muslim students known in a statement, explained that increasing electricity tariff and fuel price would cause further hardship in the country.

According to him, the increment is ill-timed and will kill many businesses in the country.

He said: “While we applaud the move to remove fuel subsidy, the implementation was not done at a reasonable time. The inconsistency in the government’s policy is a killer for small businesses.

“Increasing electricity tariff at a period when people are yet to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 is not the best.

“Also, the electricity tariff is being increased without a corresponding improvement in power supply. The poor power supply should be the concern of the government at this time, not increment in the tariff.

“At present, we are still faced with the challenge of untimely attention and poor customer service by DisCos, poor access and unavailability of prepaid meters.

“The increment is the saddest resumption gift for us. Our thoughts as students are that the government will give us a better life, good governance, not hardship and poverty.”

“We regret this action of the government. It should be reversed. Nigeria should follow the good examples of other countries by assisting the vulnerable and not compounding their problems.”

Meanwhile, MSSN-Lagos has congratulated Nigerian universities that have ranked among the best in the world.

In the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Ranking, the University of Ibadan, Lagos State University, University of Lagos and Covenant University ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

THE ranked UI, LASU, UNILAG as first, second and third respectively in Nigeria.

Privately-owned Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was ranked fourth ahead of the Federal Government-owned University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which came fifth and the Obafemi Awolowo University, sixth.

He particularly congratulated the vice-chancellor of LASU, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the institution’s management and the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the “outstanding” performance of LASU.

“For being ranked above all other universities in Nigeria except the University of Ibadan that topped the ranking in Nigeria is commendable.

“The ranking shows that Nigerian universities have improved. However, we can do better. We urge government at all levels to prioritise educational development and improve on funding,” Thanni added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…MSSN faults hike MSSN faults hike

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…MSSN faults hike MSSN faults hike

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…MSSN faults hike MSSN faults hike