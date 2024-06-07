THE senator representing Ogun Central district, Shuaib Salis, has called for unity of purpose among youths to aid the development of the country.

He made this call in Abeokuta during the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Ogun State council of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Salis, a former MSSN B zone coordinator, urged the youth to follow the paths of MSSN leaders, noting that the organisation had been an intellectual powerhouse for the country.

He said: “The youth of this country must remember that they have a role to play in the development of the country.

“They must also look forward to models beyond social media. They must look up to people who have tangible things and have contributed to the society beyond social media influence.

“And this is also the time, members of MSSN and Christian youths must come together and work together.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Imam of the University of Abuja, Professor Taofeek Azeez, urged youths in the country to get education beyond academic learning, adding that “the youth should be educated and I do not mean they should just go to school alone.”

Professor Azeez, who had once led the MSSN at the zonal level as the ameer, added: “They shouldn’t wait for the government to realise that all we need now is technical education and agriculture.”

Commending the impact of MSSN, a professor in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Afis Oladosu, said the MSSN fosters alliance among youths across the country.

“This provides opportunities for the Hausa, Yorubas, Igbos and other tribes in the nation to come together and to serve Allah and to contribute to national development,” he said.

The event was attended by the deputy governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Ambassador Sarafa Isola, among other dignitaries.

In her goodwill message, the deputy governor commended the past and present leaders of the MSSN for upholding the virtues of Islam through the organisation and congratulated them on the organisation’s achievements and impacts since its establishment.

Also at the event, some past leaders of the organisation and those who have contributed to the society’s growth were presented with awards.

The awardees included pioneer MSSN national president, AbdulLateef Adegbite, who was honoured posthumously; and registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and pioneer Ameer, B Zone of MSSN, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The trio of former Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Alhaji Waheed Kadiri; pioneer president of MSSN, Ogun Area Unit, Prince Muhammed Burihanudeen Adejare Ayodeji and Alhaja Jagun Khadijat Taiwo were honoured with Ogun Area Unit Veteran awards.

