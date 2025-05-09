MSF turns to solar energy to power hospitals in Northern Nigeria

To improve patients’ healthcare in Northern Nigeria, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is embracing solar energy to power the hospitals it supports, which have historically depended on expensive, fuel-intensive generators.

By moving to renewable energy, communities in the region now have better, more sustainable access to life-saving medical devices, medication, and infrastructure.

Moments before the switch, many staff at Zurmi Hospital held their breath, worried about how the change in power would affect medical operations.

“We have people on oxygen tanks,” an MSF staff member said, reminding the engineers about what was at stake.

Very quickly, those fears turned to relief as the transition went smoothly, and the power remained stable throughout the day and into the following days.

The MSF staff added that, “Before, it was extremely challenging,” said Israel Mushore, the energy manager who worked on the project for five months.

According to him, “Patients would be taken into surgery, and there was always the risk of a power cut in the middle of the procedure. Now, with solar power, we have a stable and reliable energy source.”

For years, Zurmi General Hospital had been cut off from the national grid. Instead, it had to rely on generators that consumed more than 3,000 gallons of fuel each month to power the medical facilities. The system led to frequent and frustrating power disruptions.

Since installing 436 solar panels this year, the 250-kilowatt solar power system has consistently kept medical devices running, medications refrigerated, and enabled emergency surgical procedures.

A battery backup system also ensures that hospital operations continue smoothly at night and during extended periods of cloud coverage.

Patients in the hospital, including those in maternity care, the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and the cholera unit, have experienced improved healthcare.

“I cannot overstate how the switch to solar panels has improved our ability to respond to malnutrition and paediatric emergencies by being able to better store vaccines and expand our outreach,” said Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, MSF Head of Mission in Nigeria.

At the same time, the introduction of renewable energy has strengthened the hospital’s ability to provide consistent, quality care over the long term.

By changing the infrastructure of what needs to be sourced, transported, stored, and paid for, the hospital is now better equipped to deliver more reliable and uninterrupted care.

Moreover, because it is a cleaner energy source, it has a smaller environmental footprint, reducing its contribution to the climate crisis that is already impacting the people MSF serves.

Climate-related shocks, such as droughts and floods, are severely impacting agricultural productivity, disrupting access to land for livestock herders and farmers, and sparking competition over resources.

This is fuelling violence and displacement, leading to food insecurity and malnutrition across the region.

Over the years, MSF teams in the eight northern states of Nigeria where MSF operates—including Zamfara State, where Zurmi Hospital is located—have recorded a concerning rise in the number of severely malnourished children with life-threatening complications.

In 2024, MSF treated over 300,000 children—an alarming 25 per cent increase from 2023. Over 75,000 of these children required inpatient care.

This year, in anticipation of an even higher number of patients suffering from malnutrition, MSF is in the process of increasing its bed capacity in some of its hospitals.

MSF teams have also observed how years of changing weather—including warmer temperatures and shifting rainfall—have enabled mosquitoes to breed more rapidly and thrive in new areas, increasing Nigerians’ exposure to malaria.

According to 2023 data—the most recent figures available from the World Health Organization (WHO)—Nigeria accounted for 26 per cent of the global 263 million cases, with a significant surge of an estimated 6.8 million additional cases from 2018 to 2023.

“Every day, we witness how climate factors influence the health of communities around the world,” Mohamed Ali said.

“From the rising frequency of extreme weather events to violent land disputes stemming from drought-ravaged farmlands that have diminished crop yields, the connection between climate and health is stark.”

In addition to the consistency of using solar energy, transitioning to renewable energy has enabled MSF to better respond to patients’ needs.

By spending less money and time sourcing and transporting costly fuel to keep generators running—especially in remote areas—MSF has been able to devote more resources to other essential costs to keep its hospitals operational and accessible to patients.

Already, the organisation is starting to see results through its other solar panel installations in Zamfara State—Talata Mafara and Gummi—as well as in the states of Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Kano, and Sokoto.

“While there are still other steps to be taken to reduce MSF’s overall environmental impact, switching to solar power is part of our work to create a more sustainable solution that will benefit patients and the communities,” Mohamed Ali added, as stated in an MSF press release made available to journalists in Bauchi on Friday.

