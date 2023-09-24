Nigerian-UK DJ, actress, host, and entrepreneur, Ms DSF, continues to set new standards for herself as she wins the Best DJ Africa at the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs).

The winners of the 2023 edition of AFRIMMA were announced at a ceremony in Texas, US, on 17 September.

This year’s biggest winners include Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, who took home the trophy for Best Francophone, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. Nigerian singer Davido’s Timeless won Album of the Year while Odumodublvck won the Newcomer award. Also, Rema took home the Artist of the Year gong, while his label colleague, Ayra Starr won Best Female West Africa award.

Ms DSF, in her award speech, dedicated her win to all the female acts in the music industry and the whole of Africa. She expressed her awe and gratitude to the organizers for acknowledging her talent and hardwork.

She also mentioned her ongoing world tour, the “Get Me Lit” World Tour which has covered over 9 cities in 6 countries since it kicked off on June 4th, 2023.

Other winners from Nigeria included Spyro &, Tiwa Savage (Best Collaboration), BlaqBonez (Best Male Rap act), Flavour (Best Live act), DJ Freshy K (Best African DJ US) and KCee (AFRIMMA Legendary Award)

With this award, Ms DSF has proven herself to be a prominent part of the music industry, making a name for herself with the remarkably lit vibe, stage presence, and captivating performances that she brings with her turntable. She has continued to raise the bar with her distinct ability to blend genres and infuse her sets with the richness of her diverse background, she effortlessly creates an atmosphere that transcends borders and unites fans from all walks of life.

To stay updated on the tour dates and join the vibrant community of Ms DSF’s fans, be sure to follow her on Instagram. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the magic firsthand as Ms DSF continues her global musical odyssey on the “Get Me Lit” World Tour. Get ready to experience the unparalleled talent and energy of this rising star!

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE