MRO aircraft maintenance centre to generate $185m ― ICRC

• First in West & Central Africa

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
Following the issuance of a Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre.

The MRO centre which is going to be the first in West and Central Africa will be a one-stop-shop for the overhaul, routine maintenance and service of aircrafts.

Established as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Messrs AJW Consortium as the concessionaire and using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) PPP model, the centre is approved for a concession period of 30 years and is expected to generate about $185 million within the period.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Manji Yarling, Ag. Head, Media and Publicity who added that the MRO is part of the key elements in the aviation sector roadmap of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Roadmap in Aviation was an outcome of a careful appraisal of the challenges, risks and opportunities of the air transport sector in Nigeria after due consultation with key stakeholders.

It is aimed at addressing the challenges of the sector, filling the identified gaps and creating the needed environment for active private sector participation in the development of the nation’s aviation sector.

The establishment of a private sector-driven Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre is critical for the diversification and repositioning of the Aviation Industry as it will provide a platform for aircraft repairs, overhaul and maintenance.

The MRO Centre will address the demand for aircraft maintenance in Nigeria, West and Central Africa, as currently, the regions do not have an international standard MRO and therefore urgently require one to ease business, facilitate growth and contribute to their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

