The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has described the jailing of investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) as an indelible stain on Nigeria’s image.

The organisation said the development portrays the Federal Government as one which condones and enables official corruption and is prepared to misuse criminal laws and the judicial process to repress journalists.

MRA stated this in a statement issued on Monday by its Programme Officer, Ms Ayomide Eweje.

It said it was baffling that instead of transparently investigating the serious allegations of possible corrupt acts revealed by Ojukwu’s reports, the Federal Government, through the Inspector-General of Police, had chosen to misuse the Cybercrimes Act to punish the journalist for doing his job.

“It is inconceivable that charging a journalist with offences under the Cybercrimes Act is a legitimate use of the Law, which was designed to combat genuine cybercrimes while respecting the constitutional rights of citizens, including the right to freedom of expression, due process and the rule of law,” Eweje said.

“This blatant misuse of the Act to intimidate and silence journalists will only undermine the credibility and effectiveness of the Law.”

She warned against the growing misuse of the Cybercrimes Act, other criminal laws and the judicial process to intimidate and punish journalists for investigating and reporting on the management of public funds.

According to her, such practices undermine the media’s constitutional responsibility to hold government accountable and the public’s right to know how public resources are utilised.

Eweje described as inexcusable the remand of Ojukwu at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on November 10, 2026, by a Federal High Court in Abuja over a 12-count charge alleging cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

The charges arose from investigative reports published by FIJ concerning the utilisation of public funds by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

Ojukwu, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, was remanded in prison custody for three weeks, pending the hearing of an application for bail filed by his lawyers, which Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned until December 1, 2026.

Eweje noted that the reports, published between November 2023 and January 2024, raised questions about, among other things, the payment of N147.1 million to a restaurant to build classrooms in Lagos, and a non-functioning solar installation project reportedly executed at a cost of N47.5 million.

She stressed that issues relating to the expenditure of public resources are matters of public interest, which the media is obliged to report on as part of its constitutional duty under Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.

“The prosecution of journalists over reports examining the expenditure of public funds while ignoring serious questions of impropriety in such expenditures raises serious concerns about the protection of investigative journalism and the ability of the media to discharge its constitutional responsibility without fear of reprisals,” she said.

“The investigation of public expenditure is a legitimate and necessary function of journalism in a democratic society. Journalists must be able to examine how public funds are allocated, spent, and accounted for, as well as question the execution of government projects.”

Eweje cautioned the Government against treating investigative journalism on public spending as a criminal matter, noting that the Cybercrimes Act and criminal defamation provisions are being applied in ways that appear aimed at suppressing scrutiny rather than addressing any genuine grievances through proper civil processes.

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She called on the Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue the criminal charges against Ojukwu and FIJ founder and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Fisayo Soyombo, who is also named as a co-defendant in the matter.

She urged the Federal Government to take measures to end the continued misuse of criminal laws and legal processes against journalists carrying out their professional duties, insisting that such a practice also undermines the credibility and integrity of the judicial process.

Protecting investigative journalism, she added, is not simply about protecting journalists or media organisations, but also about preserving the ability of citizens to question government decisions, scrutinise public expenditure, and demand accountability from those entrusted with the management of public resources.