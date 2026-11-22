By Akin Oyedele

I must confess that I was enamored with the lyrics and rhythm of Celebrate Me, a track in the 2021 offering of Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, the dancehall artist popularly known as Patoranking. It still catches my fancy, anyway. I have, on many occasions, commended the contextual connotation of the song to friends and family, which underscores the ephemerality of life and the need to give honour to whom it is due promptly. With a beautiful rendition, the track denounces the tendency by many in this part of the world, including government and institutions, to roll out the drums and write flowery elegies in celebration of the dead. These may be people who lacked basic care and due recognition for their selfless contributions to society and nation-building in their lifetime. Sometimes, their milestones are only greeted with grunts and snorts by those for whom they have sacrificed all.

This is the reason Patoranking’s song came to my mind when piecing together this tribute in honour of one of the country’s irrepressible pro-democracy and rights activists, Comrade Mashood Erubami, on his 70th birthday celebration today, Monday, November 23. The artist sang, “Celebrate me, now when I dey alive. Appreciate me, now when I dey alive. No be say when I leave this life, you go dey fake am for wife…No be say when I leave this life, you go dey fake am for my back…” Paradoxically, many family members and friends find it more expedient to pool resources for lavish shindig – colloquially known as owambe – characterised by the donning of asoebi of many colours to ‘celebrate’ the life and times of a loved one rather than cater for them while alive. Soulful singer, Simi, put it succinctly, “All the party wey dem dey do for Lagos… Won a j’amala, won a mu champagne, won a lo sayo. Won a pe (King) Sunny Ade, won a pe Chief Commander (Ebenezer Obey) ko wa play.” (Lagos parties are for merriments, dancing, wining and dining.)

With hindsight, the devotion of a minuscule amount of resources wasted on these ostentatious ‘befitting’ or ‘state’ burials would have elongated the lives of these families or national heroes. Hell, what is befitting or stately in the burial of someone who was abandoned, neglected or overlooked for honours while alive? A former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, did not mince words when he declared publicly that he was averse to posthumous affectionate gestures. Unveiling a building named after him by the sitting Governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on August 4, in Ado-Ekiti, he said, “When I die, at a ripe old age, please allow me to rest peacefully in the place where I have instructed my children to inter my body. May I live long. Nobody should visit my burial ground. If you want to honour or celebrate me, do it while I am alive. My spirit will flog anyone that visits my permanent resting place.”

Against this backdrop, I earnestly appeal to the father of pro-democracy activism, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remember the days of yore when he was in the trenches with Erubami and other patriots that squared up with the country’s military dictators. It is on record that Erubami and others risked all during the nationwide protests that followed the ill-advised annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by Chief MKO Abiola. In a piece entitled, ‘June 12: Sadly, Ibadan heroes remain unsung,’ a former editor of the Sunday Tribune and columnist, Femi Adeoti, criticized successive governments at the centre for failing to give the Ibadan-based pro-democracy activists national honours. He recalled how an event organised in Ibadan in 1998 by the civilian lackies of the late maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, turned awry when pro-democracy activists turned up the heat on them. The organisers had thronged the Adamasingba Stadium to drum support for Abacha’s ill-fated planned transmutation from Khaki to Agbada, but were resisted.

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At a follow-up protest on May 1, 1998, a combination of factors brought out ‘the beast’ in the activists (borrowing from the words of the late venerated Afrobeat hit maker, Fela Anikulapo Kuti). These were the annulment of the June 12 election, famously described as the freest and fairest in the history of the country; the unwarranted incarceration of the winner and the vexatious ambition of Abacha to perpetuate his iron-fist rule. In his 1989 Beasts of No Nation album, Fela had flipped the threats by the dour former South African Prime Minister, Pieter Williem Botha, who had warned of a looming Armageddon as a deterrence against the black South African-led anti-apartheid uprising. Overwhelmed and frustrated by the resilience of the revolutionist, Botha had, in a cabinet briefing of May 19, 1986, threatened that his regime would unleash ‘beast-like’ repression against the recalcitrant protesters when its patience wore thin. In a pushback, Fela lampooned Botha and his foreign enablers, stating that the planned crackdown would rather bring out the beast in the protesters. Like their South-African freedom fighters, Erubami and co refused to be intimidated by the brute force of the state’s coercive agents in their agitation for the validation of the June 12, 1993, election.

Adeoti wrote that the oppressors descended heavily on the activists and ensured that a scapegoat was made of some of them. Six compatriots reportedly paid the ultimate price during the crackdown. But, 50 ‘lucky’ others, among whom were journalists, politicians, labour leaders and pro-democracy activists, were arrested and clamped in Agodi Prisons. The then Military Administrator of Oyo State, Colonel Ahmed Usman, had infamously bragged that the detainees would be treated as ‘prisoners of war’ and might be summarily tried and punished. Erubami was among these POWs. The former editor said, “Glaringly, the hardest hit was the duo of rights activists; the legendary Comrade Ola Oni and Comrade Mashood Erubami.” Fearless and unrelenting, the indefatigable Erubami led or participated in many protests against the excesses of the military junta and anti-democratic tendencies anywhere in the country. He was sensationally pictured being dragged away by a teargas-happy policeman on January 23, 2006. He was nabbed for spearheading a mass protest against the unconstitutional removal of then Governor of Oyo State and current Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja. The powers that be had allegedly orchestrated the civilian coup against the former governor over an alleged mundane personal beef. Thankfully, the Supreme Court upturned the impeachment 11 months after and ordered Ladoja’sreinstatement.

However, the apex court’s decision did not sit well with the pseudo-democrats with garrison mentality then occupying the Aso Rock Villa. Albeit, Ladoja had the last laugh.

Emeka had been hounded, battered and bloodied; yet he remained unbowed, unapologetic and uncowed in his crusade against authoritarianism, quest for democratic rights and sanctity of the rule of law.

Over the years, he had been the lynchpin of many pro-democracy groups like the Social Justice Movement, Centre for Human Rights Research and Development, Campaign for Democracy, Transition Monitoring Group, Voters Assembly and the likes. He led them all with gusto and unwavering commitment.

These were the platforms he used to advance the cause of democracy, social justice and human rights for several decades without a scintilla of blemish. Erubami led a simple life of contentment and refused to compromise on his convictions. This newly minted septuagenarian shunned the filthy lucre dangled at him by the establishment on several occasions.

The National Honours Act, an offshoot of the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964 (now Cap N43, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) does not enunciate the criteria for awarding national honours. In practical terms, however, a recipient must have displayed demonstrable acts of patriotism, heroism, philanthropism and humanitarianism in their calling.

Erubami is a proverbial prophet not without honour, save in his own country. As far back as 1996, the United States-based Ashoka, a global movement that identifies and supports the world’s leading social entrepreneurs, conferred its fellowship on him. This is one of the diadems in his bejeweled cap, which he had received from different institutions, organisations and student bodies.

Since 2005, when destiny made our paths to cross in Ibadan, when I was a news hound with The Punch newspaper, we have maintained a bond and shared beautiful moments that have stood the test of time.

Beneath the steeliness and fieriness of his activism lies a quintessential humanity and unadulterated affection for those in close contact with him. I am happy to be one of them. We lost phone contacts along the line and his email to me on March 23, 2015, struck a chord with me about his caring credentials.

“Greetings. We have not spoken in a long time. Are you still in Ekiti? What is the present situation with you and how is your family? If you can read this mail, then send your phone contact immediately for my direct contact with you. Mashood Erubami.”

Also etched in my memory was the sumptuous dinner buffet he treated me to in one of the highbrow restaurants in Abuja, sometimes in 2010 during one of his official engagements in the Federal Capital Territory; back in my days at The Punch, Abuja Bureau.

On this momentous occasion of his 70th birthday, I, therefore, appeal to Mr President to give Erubami his national flowers. His name should not swell the ranks of the country’s unsung heroes and heroines.

This nationalist deserves his flowers and it should be given to him now that he is still alive. My prayer for him is to continue to age in grace, good health and wisdom. May the Almighty grant him the strength of an eagle, renewed vigour and sound mind.

Hearty congratulations, Sir!

•Oyedele, a former Punch journalist, writes in from Ibadan.