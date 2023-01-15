Mr Macaroni, Hermes, others feature at UncutXtra award night

It was all fun and excitement as UncutXtra Magazine launched the maiden edition of its Award Night and 10th edition launch in Lagos State.

The event is set aside to recognise the resilience and hardwork of notable Nigerian entertainers whose works have made an immerse impact in the growth of the Nigerian Entertainment industry.

The event also witnessed the presence of a number of celebrities and the continuous rise of UncutXtra since it was established.

The CEO of Creatrix Empire and founder of the Uncut Xtra magazine, Emmanuel Alade, at the event, commended the efforts and impacts of those who committed their energy and time to promoting Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

According to him: “UncutXtra Magazine would continue to show utmost support and advocacy to personalities who have proven to be of influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”

Those at the event included Nigeria’s popular actor, content creator and activist, Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni, Ex BB Naija Housemate and cover star of the UncutXtra Magazine 10th edition, Hermes Iyele, and Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Magixx who won the award for the next rated artiste of the year.

Other celebrity guests included Saga Adeolu who won the award for the best content creator of the year, content creators Double Ds Twins, Sam Speedy, Vibe Doctor, Diiadem who received two awards for the Beauty influencer of the year and the best dressed for the day, skit-makers like Iya Mufu, Baba Alariya, Realsophy who won the award for the next rated comedian of the year and several other notable entertainers.

The event also witnessed performances from Temilayo Abodunrin, a 13-year-old saxophonist who serenaded the audience with her mastery on the saxophone.

