Mr Jayvic features wife in new single, “Let Love Lead”

In appears like a first-of-its-kind approach to music, songwriter and singer, Mr Jayvic is set to hit the airwaves with a new single, Let Love Lead, a song in which he featured his wife, Aisha J.

Described by the music star as a refreshing meaning to love in relationships, Mr Jayvic said making a song with his wife is always going to be exciting and refreshing.

In the song, they talk about talks about the importance of loyalty, in all relationships, and the song reflects on couples who go through good and bad times, struggling together but letting GOD lead the way.

The Afro-Gospel artist also shared a music video for the single having his own wife on the track and in the music, video performing their love for each other, which he co-directed with tory and Jollof.

The clip, according to him, was shot at four beautiful locations, two of which they enjoyed filming in Dartford, among other hand-picked locations.

The Afro R&B mid-tempo song finds Mr Jayvic reflecting on the importance of relationships, just as it says in the track “sometimes e go sweet, sometimes e go bitter but I promise to be faithful to you” suggests that everything will be okay.

Speaking about his background, Mr Jayvic who was born in England but grew up in port Harcourt Nigeria said “Woji was one of the cities I grew up in and I attended Bishop Crowther memorial school and had my boarding at OGS Okrika grammar school,” he added.

