Renowned actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu, is reportedly facing a deteriorating health condition, leading to severe communication challenges as he hardly talks again.

Dr Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), disclosed that Mr Ibu underwent another surgery recently, resulting in the partial amputation of the same leg that was previously operated on.

Additionally, Dr Rollas provided an update on the health status of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who has been hospitalised at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, for an extended period, exceeding two months.

Expressing sadness over the development, Mr. Rollas said, “We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors.

“As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again, and he has undergone another leg amputation,” Rollas added.

He added, “You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now; his legs are completely paralysed.

I’m calling on all fans and well-wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time,” Rollas said.

He revealed that N250,000 has been sent to the ailing actor’s account from the AGN Trust Fund. According to him, the money may not be enough.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…