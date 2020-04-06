Mr Bigg’s gives out over 400 sanitisers, nose masks, gloves in Lagos market

It was the turn of UAC Restaurants, operators of Quick Service Restaurant, Mr Bigg’s, to join in the fight against the spread of the dreaded pandemic, Cornonavirus, as it shared over 400 alcohol-based sanitizers, surgical masks and hand gloves to shoppers and sellers at Ile-Epo Market, in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The event, witnessed by a huge number of shoppers, market operators and other residents of the area, according to the company, was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aimed at supporting the federal and Lagos State governments, in their fight against the spread of the disease.

Distributing the items to the market women and shoppers, the Marketing Manager of Mr. Bigg’s, Mrs. Ethel Mba, explained that the event provided the opportunity for the company to lend its support to both the federal and state governments, in their efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Besides, she also described the event as also providing the opportunity for the company to sensitise residents, in the area, on the need to cultivate the habit of observing basic hygiene rules, as spelt out by health authorities and medical experts.

“As a responsible organisation, Mr Bigg’s is only keeping its brand promise of ‘doing good’. We are supporting the government to fight and curb the spread of this virus that is ravaging the world.

“The country is going through a rough path at the moment and for this reason, we are sharing these products to help protect Nigerians from contracting this virus. Our desire is to see this pandemic come to an end in Nigeria and indeed the world,” she said.

Some of the shoppers and traders at the market, especially the beneficiaries, commended the organization for deeming it fit to identify with Nigerians at this period in the nation’s history.

Speaking with Brands & Marketing, Mrs. Udeme Bassey, a shopper, expressed the belief that the company had done well by picking the market to share sanitizers, medical masks and hand gloves, especially at a period when prices of such items were becoming increasingly expensive in markets across the state.

“There is scarcity of sanitizers, nose masks and hand gloves at the stores within Agege therefore, this initiative by Mr Bigg’s is highly welcome. We are unable to purchase these products that are being given out free of charge here. This serves as a big relief to us here,” she said.

A trader at the market, Mr. Olaitan Lukmon thanked the brand and tasked other organizations to follow this path in order to protect the poor in the society from coming in contact with the virus.

Over 400 units of hand sanitisers, nose masks and hand gloves were distributed, under close supervision and in strict adherence to social distance rules, to people in the area.

