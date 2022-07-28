Mozambique ex-minister jailed for 16 years for corruption

Mozambique’s former Labour Minister Maria Helena Taipo has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for corruption charges, involving the diversion of more than $1.7m (£1.4m) from government funds. (BBC)

Other government officials were sentenced alongside her.

The defendants were charged with the crimes of embezzlement, breach of trust, abuse of power, economic participation in business and forgery of documents.

The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2015.

The money that was stolen was used to, among other things, purchase 50 bicycles, the construction of a house, parties and end-of-the-year hampers.

