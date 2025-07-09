MOWAA to open first public campus building in November with exhibition, artist council

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has announced the public opening of the first campus building on its site in Benin City, Nigeria, during Nigeria’s arts season in November 2025.

The opening marks a major step in the development of a new cultural ecosystem in West Africa. It will coincide with the launch of the MOWAA Institute, the museum’s inaugural exhibition, and the formation of its Artist Council.

The MOWAA Institute is the first campus building to open to the public. Spanning around 4,500 square metres, it offers facilities for conservation, archaeology, research, and public programming. It also includes one of the largest collections of storage facilities on the continent. The Institute is part of a larger campus that will include exhibition spaces, an artist guesthouse, studios, and an event hall. Completion of the full site is planned for 2028.

Opening on 11 November 2025, MOWAA’s inaugural exhibition will be Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming. Curated by Aindrea Emelife, the exhibition restages Nigeria’s presentation at the 60th Venice Biennale and introduces four new artists embedded in the country’s current realities: Kelani Abass, Modupeola Fadugba, Ngozi-Omeje Ezema, and Isaac Emokpae. The exhibition will take place across multiple locations on the MOWAA campus and will run until 11 April 2026.

Alongside the launch, MOWAA has announced the creation of its Artist Council, made up of leading African and diasporic artists. Members will guide institutional direction and collaborate on programmes, residencies, and exhibitions. Confirmed members include Yinka Shonibare CBE RA, Michael Armitage, Victor Ehikhamenor, Nengi Omuku, Dr. Odun Orimolade, and Kaloki Nyamai.

“The future of cultural practice must be written with artists, not for them,” said Emelife. “This is not a ceremonial committee; it is an engine of collective authorship.”

MOWAA Director Phillip Ihenacho stated that launching the Institute and Artist Council during Nigeria’s arts season places MOWAA in the wider ongoing conversation about culture from and within Africa. “Our Artist Council signals our commitment to supporting artists, thinkers and publics in shaping how culture is produced, seen and understood,” he said.

Artist Council member Victor Ehikhamenor added, “Too often, institutions are built around art without the artist’s voice as its foundation. MOWAA is reversing that.”

MOWAA has also entered into a multi-year lending partnership with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) to display notable historical collections. The collaboration also includes support for conservation training and infrastructure. The first historical display will also open to the public from 11 November 2025, marking the first public view of several important Nigerian artworks.

International partnerships form a key part of MOWAA’s long-term strategy. A cultural alliance with the French Embassy in Nigeria is supporting heritage preservation, professional training, and digital public engagement. The partnership includes an archival training programme involving learning in France and practical sessions in Benin City, supported by Nigerian institutions such as CBAAC, NCMM, Yaba Art Museum and CCA Lagos. It also includes a mobile app for mapping cultural landmarks in Lagos and Benin City.

According to Ore Disu, Director of the MOWAA Institute, “Residencies, archives and arts education cannot thrive in isolation; they must be grounded in dialogue between artistic experimentation, real-world conditions and Africa’s deep historical knowledge systems.”

The launch of the MOWAA Institute, its inaugural exhibition, and the Artist Council sets a new foundation for artistic and institutional practice in the region.

