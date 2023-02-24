Nigerian medical doctor and digital media creator widely known as Wakawaka doctor has narrated how moving abroad can help someone mental health.

He said changing location can help someone’s mental health and his own relocation changed his way of thinking and created a quest to see more of the world.

The social media influencer recalled how he left for Saudi Arabia some years ago leading to remarkable changes in his life.

He said: “Believe it or not, I never wanted to move abroad. For me, it wasn’t a plan. It was just a mere coincidence.”