Moves to block Kaduna-Abuja road unacceptable ― Kaduna govt 

The Kaduna State Government has said it will not allow any move by any groups or individuals, to block the Kaduna-Abuja road or any routes, in order to express dissatisfaction saying it is unacceptable and therefore a prelude to the breakdown of law and order.

Earlier, the student body in a statement issued by the NANS Kaduna Task Force chairman, Comrade Dominic Philip had called on students of respective schools to Assembly on the 21st September 2022 for the total of the Kaduna-Abuja road.

He had said, “I write to inform you of the total shut down of the Abuja – Kaduna expressway end at Gonin Gora by Federal cooperative college, Kaduna.

To this end, he said further, “all National Excos, Zonal Excos in Kaduna, JCC Executives, SUG’s/ SRC Executives, Parents, good spirited countrymen and women, gentlemen of the press are by this circular invited.

However, in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan stated in a statement that the planned action by any groups or individuals is unacceptable.

“By this notice, individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace,” Aruwan had warned.

While the Kaduna State Government is not depriving citizens of the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.

According to the statement, “The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest.

“Keen attention must also be given to the possibility of certain gatherings degenerating into violence.

“Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions, particularly those which will impact the normal socio-economic activities of other citizens, or expose lives to unnecessary danger.

“Citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times. Individuals, unions and other groups are therefore urged to note this advisory for strict compliance.”

