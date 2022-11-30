Moves by NRC to jack up train fares leak

Many train users are currently apprehensive as an internal memo of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) leaked on Wednesday, indicating that the Corporation is set to jack up train fares across all its operational routes on the standard gauge rail in the country with effect from December 1, 2022.

According to an internal memo signed and released by one Mr Ola Adeyinwo, a Deputy Director at NRC, the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna routes are all affected.

According to the memo obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, travelling from Lagos to Ibadan on the 24-seater coaches will now cost N9,000 instead of N6,500; the 56 and 68-seater coaches will now cost N6,500 instead of N5,000; and the 88-seater coaches will attract N3,600 instead of N2,500.

Meanwhile, fares for Lagos to Abeokuta have been raised for the 24-seater coaches to N6,000; 56 and 68-seater coaches, N4,500 and 88-seater coaches, N3,000.

For Abeokuta to Ibadan, 24-seater coaches, N3,000; 56 and 68-seater coaches, N2,000 and 88-seater coaches, N1,000.

Fares for minors on the route have been pegged at N3,000 for Lagos to Ibadan, N2,000 for Lagos to Abeokuta and N600 for Abeokuta to Ibadan.

For the Warri-Itakpe train services (WITS), Ujevwu to Itakpe on the 56-seater coaches will now cost N9,000 while on the 88-seater coaches, it will be N5,000.

From Ujevwu to Uromi on the 56-seater coaches, the price has been pegged at N5,500 while on the 88-seater coaches, it will be N2,500.

However, for Uromi to Itakpe, the price is now N4,000 on the 56-seater coaches and N2,500 for the 88-seater coaches.

Fares for minors on the route have been pegged at N2,500 for Ujevwu to Itakpe, N1,500 for Ujevwu to Uromi and N1,500 Uromi to Itakpe.

Similarly, for the Abuja-Kaduna train services (AKTS), from Idu to Rigasa, the price has been pegged at N9,000 for 24-seater coaches, N6,500 for 56 and 68-seater coaches and N3,600 for 88-seater coaches while minors will pay N3,000 flat.

The NRC stated that earlier approved add-on costs that are deductible from every ticket sales are to apply and that the changes take immediate effect.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a train user lamented that the increment is worrying giving the rising cost of living in the country.

“It is disturbing that the NRC is choosing this period to jerk up fares for all train routes. The 24-seater Lagos-Ibadan coaches which used to go for N6, 500 is now N9,000. I prefer that coach because it’s less congested and more business like unlike the 56 and 68-seater coaches and 88-seater coaches. Now that they have jerked up rates, with cost of petroleum motor spirit going up, travelling to Ibadan is now very much on the high side,” a Ibadan based civil servant who works in Apapa, in Lagos told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

However, when contacted, the NRC Spokesman, Mahmood Yakub denied the increment, stating that he is currently in Abuja with the Corporation Managing Director, Engineer Fidet Okhiria at the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

“I don’t know the origin of this planned tariff hike. As I am talking to you, I am in Abuja with my MD and Director of Operations.

“I cannot confirm anything to you since nothing has been declared official. You know that when we adjust or change rates, we usually issue a statement to such effect.

“Nothing has been decided and so I cannot confirm this rumour to you,” the NRC National Spokesman told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.