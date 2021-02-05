Mourners wept uncontrollably as Osun monarch, Akirun, buried amidst COVID-19 protocols

Relations, close associates including indigenes of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state on Friday wept uncontrollably when the remain of late Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Abdulrauf Olawale, Adedeji II, was being lower to the mother earth.

The burial was performed by COVID-19 protocol officials who later burnt the casket in which the remains was carried to the grave after the interment.

Meanwhile, the late monarch whose burial attracted people from all walks of life was buried around 5.00 P.m of the day in the town palace while all necessary Muslim rites were performed on the body.

Apart, from Muslim, traditional rites were equally performed on the body of the deceased by the traditional worshippers in the town amidst coronavirus pandemic protocols before the final burial.

More details later…

