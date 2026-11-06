Mount Zion announces final season of Abejoye as 10-year film franchise ends

Mount Zion Faith Ministries has announced the release of the 10th and final season of its popular Christian drama series, Abejoye, bringing the decade-long film franchise to an end.

The final instalment, titled Abejoye: The Prevailer, will premiere on December 4, 2026, during the Drama Ministers Power Night at Jesus Centre, Ibadan.

The announcement was made on Friday by Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, in a post on Threads, where he confirmed that the forthcoming season would conclude the series after 10 years of production.

The final season marks the end of a journey that began in 2017 and continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, with production taking place in both Nigeria and the United States.

The post reads, “ABEJOYE has come to an End. From Season 1 in 2017 all through the Covid-19 to 2026, it comes to 10Years of a Movie Serial centering on the Battle of Spirituality, Faith, Courage and War against Darkness. For 10 Years the movie was being shot in Nigeria and America.



“NOW WE HAVE COME TO SEASON 10. The Season Finale. A very Emotional and heart touching conclusion of the 10 Year Epic Movie: ABEJOYE-The Prevailer Showing on a big screen at Drama Ministers Power Night Dec 4, JESUS CENTRE, Ibadan.”

Before the latest announcement, the ninth season was the most recent instalment of the franchise. Its first episode premiered on December 14, 2025, on the Damilola Mike-Bamiloye YouTube channel, continuing the storyline from the eighth season, which ended earlier that year.

Produced by Mount Zion Faith Ministries in collaboration with Flaming Sword Ministries, Abejoye centres on Olayiotan Abejoye, a Yoruba chief and former traditionalist who embraces Christianity while staying with his son’s family in the United States.

The drama explores his transition from traditional religious practices to Christianity and the challenges that follow his conversion. His return to Nigeria brings further conflict as he confronts opposition from forces determined to preserve the traditional beliefs he has abandoned.

Over the years, the series has combined Yoruba cultural elements with Christian teachings, exploring themes of faith, redemption, spiritual warfare, courage and family reconciliation.

Mike Bamiloye plays the central character, Olayiotan Abejoye, while Gloria Bamiloye, Adegbenga Adeboye and Samuel Obikoya are among the recurring cast members.

Mike Bamiloye leads the creative team as the writer and executive director, with Damilola Mike-Bamiloye contributing as a producer and director. Isaac Femi Akintunde and Wole Adeyi are also among the directors who have worked on the production, while Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, popularly known as JayMikee, has contributed original music and soundtracks.