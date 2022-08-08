Mouka employee receives recognition as Risk Manager of the Year at NRA

MOUKA, an employer of choice in Nigeria’s sleep industry, beamed with pride as one of its staff received recognition as the ‘Risk Manager of the Year 2022’ at the prestigious Nigerian Risk Awards and Leadership Summit, recently.

The Nigerian Risk Awards (NRA) recognises and celebrates individuals and organisations that effectively exhibit best practices in risk management, internal control and compliance with an emphasis on developing creative and innovative solutions to overcome challenges facing businesses and organisations in Nigeria. The objectives of the NRA include honouring outstanding risk professionals, inspiring and rewarding them, as well as giving global exposure through technical skills transfer.

Out of the numerous competitive entries received, Mr Michael Udealor, Lead Risk, Mouka Limited, emerged as the winner. Udealor achieved the feat after a painstaking selection process by over 20 experienced professionals of global repute in Risk Management, with a special focus on what they did, how it was done, and the impact on their organisation, community, and nation.

As part of his award, Udealor will attend one of the international risk management conferences, fully sponsored by the Nigerian Risk Awards team and partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Project Lead, 2022 Nigerian Risk Awards, and Summit, Aisha Olajide, said the Mouka employee satisfied all requirements, demonstrating his innovative risk management approach.

In his remark, Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, stated that Udealor’s emergence as the award winner in its category was a testament to his unflinching commitment to risk administration. The MD of Mouka showered Michael with praises while thanking him for being a good Mouka ambassador by imbibing the company’s core values, including innovation and excellence.

Mouka recently became a member of the Dolidol International Group, the market leader in the sleep industry of Africa, with headquarters in Morroco. The mega-brand has been adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians since 1959 with its products of unrivalled quality.

