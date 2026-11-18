According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, on Wednesday, arrived at Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja, ahead of Saturday’s 48th CAF General Assembly that Nigeria is hosting.

Motsepe was received on arrival at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; Dr Motsepe’s Special Advisor and former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, OFR; CAF Secretary General, Mr. Samson Adamu; CAF’s Project Lead for both the OGA and the CAF Awards, Dr Christian Emeruwa; Nigeria’s Project Lead for both events, Dr Ademola Olajire and; other top CAF Management and Staff members.

It is the first time in 17 years that Nigeria is hosting the CAF General Assembly, the biggest gathering of football administrators and stakeholders in the African continent, bringing together the leaders and managers of the Confederation of African Football, CAF Executive Committee members, Presidents and General Secretaries of all of CAF’s 54 Member Associations, special guests from FIFA including the FIFA President and General Secretary, special guests from other Confederations of FIFA, and other stakeholders of the game globally.

This year is also the first time that one country is hosting both the General Assembly and the CAF Awards, which is the biggest football-centred awards ceremony in Africa, and brings together the best actors of the past (legends) and present, as well as CAF chieftains, guests and stakeholders.

The CAF Awards will take place in Lagos on Wednesday, 2nd December.

While the OGA is scheduled for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, the CAF Awards will take place inside the expansive Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre.