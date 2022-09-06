Motorcyclist killed in Onitsha road accident

A commercial motorcyclist was, on Tuesday, crushed to death by a speeding truck driver at the building materials junction, Ogbunike by Onitsha-Awka expressway in Anambra State.

The crash which occurred around 12.50 pm, involved four persons, the truck driver, two of his passengers and the deceased cyclist.

An eyewitness said the truck driver hit the cyclist while driving against traffic, adding that he quickly abandoned his truck and took to his heels with two of his passengers.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, blamed the cause of the crash on route violation.

He condoled with the deceased family, warning motorists to desist from route violation as it amounted to dangerous driving.

He also warned motorcyclists to avoid plying the expressway as they were not permitted by law to use the highways.

He said: “A Fatal traffic crash occurred at building materials junction Obunike by Onitsha-Awka expressway today September 6, 2022, at about 1250hrs.

“The crash was between an unidentified driver of a Mercedes Benz truck (commercial) with registration number: ASB280ZH belonging to DO GOOD transport company with fleet number 82, an unidentified driver of Haojue motorbike (Private) with registration number: QD618URU.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult the motorcyclist was killed while none was injured.

“FRSC personnel from RS5.33 Nteje took the dead victim to Iyienu Hospital Ogidi where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

“FRSC men on the ground managed the traffic caused by the crash and ensured obstructions caused were cleared.”

