Motor boy shot dead, wrist cut off by suspected cult members in Ibadan

Residents of Awotan Community along Apete-Akufo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, were thrown into panic on Tuesday evening when a 27-year-old man, identified as Ukpene Michael, was brazenly shot to death by three suspected cult members belonging to Black Axe Confraternity, also known as Black Axe, in the full glare of passersby and commercial motorcyclists picking passengers by the roadside.

The incident occurred at about 5p.m. in front of the depot of one bottling company where the deceased was said to be working as a motor boy.

Not satisfied with their target’s death, one of the suspects reportedly pulled out an axe and cut off Michael’s right wrist and went away with it, as they drove off in great speed.

Tribune Online gathered that two of the suspects who operated in a Lexus SUV hanged out their heads while driving away, pointing the gun into the air.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased was discussing with co-workers within the premises of the depot when he received a call, and people around the scene of incident had noticed the Lexus car parked without paying any attention to it.

One of the occupants reportedly came out, gluing his phone to his ears as he was making a call.

The sordid drama began when the deceased, who stepped outside the premises to see his caller was sighted by the suspected cult members.

Immediately, the caller snatched the phone from Michael as soon as he was seen coming while still conversing with his caller, and shot him at a close range, before his wrist was also severed from his arm with an axe.

Reports had it that the deceased allegedly belonged to Eiye Confraternity, Black Axe’s rival cult group.

Tribune Online gathered that the Eiye cult group the deceased allegedly belonged to had murdered an Aye cult member recently at Monatan area, and the Tuesday evening killing was in retaliation.

It was also learnt that the area was immediately deserted as people scampered into safety.

On receiving the information after the residents saw that the coast was clear, the Divisional Police Officer and detectives from Apete Division were seen at the scene from where they evacuated the remains of the deceased.

Later, the Anti-Cultism unit of the command was also spotted by our correspondent at the depot where the scene of the crime was shown to them.

When contacted, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

He said that investigation has commenced while the deceased has been deposited in mortuary at State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ring Road in Ibadan.

