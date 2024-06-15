No fewer than 33 indigent women, including widows were recently given a helping hand in their various callings. The women so supported were selected by their colleagues and fellow members of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers (CCM) of Catholic Church of the Ascension, Bodija, Ibadan. At a ceremony held after a Mass at the parish to fete themselves and distribute the items, it was an admirable occasion of women supporting women.

At the event held at Paul Hendrickse Hall in the church premises, the beneficiaries received industrial sewing machine and other sewing machines; industrial cooker, roasters, grinding machines, nut-cracking machines, industrial umbrellas and accompanying tables. The equipment was purchased by the women for their fellow women-in-need in accordance to their earlier random findings from the women who needed the items.

On hand to witness the occasion were dignitaries including the Parish Priest of Church of the Ascension, Rev Father Francis Awotoye, who celebrated the thanksgiving Mass with the assistance of Reverend Kanene Matungulu Clauvic SMA and Reverend JohnPaul Aninwodo. The CCM Ibadan Archdiocesan Chaplain, Rev Father Felix Ethapemi and the Sister-Adviser, Rev Sister Ogunborode were also in attendance. Also at the event were Professor Michael Asuzu, a professor of Disciplinary Public Health and Community Medicine, and his wife, Professor Chioma Asuzu among others. The Asuzu’s were also honoured on the occasion by the CCM as their Patron and Patroness respectively.

The President of CCM, at the Ascension Parish, Mrs. Carol Osemeka, said on October 15, 2023, they had a successful programme of solemn reception, investiture and a launch of the Widows’ Empowerment Programme. Before then, the Christian Mothers had also visited the less privileged homes, donated food and materials including wheelchairs. Osemeka said at the Widows Empowerment Programme, they had “solicited funds from charitable men and women of goodwill.” She added that they responded positively and donated generously towards the noble cause. The idea, according to her, was given life because “it is better to teach one how to fish than to give one fish to eat.”

The CCM President said: “We all know how difficult it is now to make ends meet in Nigeria and so we decided to embark on this empowerment programme to help some of our sisters to extra income. Based on the above, a committee was set up to select some mothers who are qualified to be empowered. A one-on-one interview was held with each selected mother to ascertain the equipment needed.

“After careful consideration, 12 mothers were selected to be empowered with sewing machines, grinding machines, industrial cooker, roasters, nut-cracking machines, industrial umbrellas and accompanying tables etc. 20 mothers were also selected to be given 20 palliative packs composed of different foodstuff, donated by Senator Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli.”

Osemeka charged the beneficiaries to remember the terms and conditions that they would not sell but use the equipment, saying “use them prayerfully and each time you use the equipment, pray for your benefactors.” She also thanked the donors and prayed for their continued progress.

Earlier, the Chaplain, Rev Fr Ethapemi, who blessed the equipment and materials, commended the mothers for extending hands of love and support to the indigent and widows among them. He admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the materials and equipment to make themselves better so that they could, in turn, also empower others.

Speaking on behalf of the other beneficiaries, Mrs. ‘Tonia Egede, thanked the donors and benefactors for their gesture. Mrs. Egede promised not to disappoint them and promised that they would use the equipment and work hard to ensure that they too grow to become donors and share the love they had received.

