According to reports, an 8-year-old girl and her mother (names withheld) both tested positive for HIV after the mother’s boyfriend, Jude Chinedu nicknamed Ijiegbe, allegedly sexually assaulted the child at their residence in Alegbor Community, Delta state.

According to DailyTrust, the mother and her daughter have the disease based on documents of the medical tests.

“The suspect who is a married man has fled the area. The suspect is a boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl. The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State. Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and after several interrogation, she opened up that the suspect had raped her over and over and when the woman confronted the suspect, he ran away from the house.’’a source said

A human rights activist based in the state, Comrade Kelvin Ejumudo, reported the matter to the police.

The little girl was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup where she was discovered to have contracted HIV.

The same test was conducted on the mother who also tested positive.

‘’The police have been tracking the suspect’s number. On Thursday, he was almost arrested but managed to escape into the bush.’’he said.

