Mother, two daughters die on Sagamu-Benin highway

Three persons died on Sunday afternoon on the Sagamu-Benin highway in an accident involving a truck and a Ford Jeep.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident was a result of overspending on the part of the driver of the Ford Jeep at about 12.30 pm.

The vehicles involved were a Dangote Truck with registration number WW 630 XA and a Ford Jeep marked AKD 311 HH.

It happened near the old MRS filling station at Itako, Ijebu-Ife along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

Akinbiyi said three out of the four occupants of the Jeep, mainly female lost their lives in the incident.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle, however, escaped unhurt.

The statement said, An eyewitness account narrated that the ford jeep was on its way from Lagos to the East on vacation, When it rammed into a stationary Dangote truck from behind, due to excessive speed and loss of control.

“It was gathered that the driver of the vehicle was driving the late woman and her 2 daughters to the East on holidays when the unfortunate crash happened. The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver.

“However the crashed vehicles have been taken to Ijebu-Ife Divisional Police Station for further investigation.

The bodies of the 3 casualties have been deposited at Gosheng Hospital Morgue.”

The TRACE PRO warned motorists to avoid overspeeding and obey all other traffic rules.

